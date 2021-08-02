Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 162.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after buying an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,497,000 after buying an additional 107,698 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after buying an additional 398,118 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after buying an additional 782,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,771,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $89.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.93.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

