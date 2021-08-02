Millennium Management LLC Sells 111,023 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,023 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after buying an additional 5,092,210 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,737 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 883,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 656,917 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,925,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ADAP. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $3.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.15. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

