Millennium Management LLC Sells 39,892 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,892 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of 908 Devices worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MASS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $31.25 on Monday. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.54.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,814 shares of company stock worth $3,430,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

MASS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.