Millennium Management LLC Sells 5,650 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after buying an additional 156,057 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,097 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 937,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Shares of ARNA opened at $61.86 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

