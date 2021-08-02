Millennium Management LLC Sells 67,206 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Global Medical REIT worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $945.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $15.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

