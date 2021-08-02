Millennium Management LLC Sells 87,291 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,291 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.35. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

