Millennium Management LLC Sells 87,566 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 87,566 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.58% of OceanFirst Financial worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 61,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCFC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

