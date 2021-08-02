Millennium Management LLC Takes $8.58 Million Position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 866,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,582,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.38% of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHAA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $198,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lerer Hippeau Acquisition alerts:

LHAA stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.