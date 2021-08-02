Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKIU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

ARKIU opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

