Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Principal Financial Group worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $62.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.23. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

