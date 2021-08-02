Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

MIME stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.17. 14,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,937. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $324,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,007 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

