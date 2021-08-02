MiMedx Group (MDXG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.