Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Minerva in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MRVSY opened at $6.83 on Monday. Minerva has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

