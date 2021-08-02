Mining, Minerals & Metals (LON:MMM) Trading Down 7.2%

Mining, Minerals & Metals plc (LON:MMM)’s stock price fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). 324,431 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 148,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.04 ($0.05).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.36.

In other Mining, Minerals & Metals news, insider Mike Stewart purchased 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,200 ($5,487.33).

Mining, Minerals & Metals plc does not have significant operations. Its objective is to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business in the natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

