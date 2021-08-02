Minter Network Market Cap Reaches $15.11 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $15.11 million and $9,898.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00102848 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00031364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00139119 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,276.13 or 0.99687793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,523,686,877 coins and its circulating supply is 4,318,477,310 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

