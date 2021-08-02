MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches Market Cap of $515,067.63

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $515,067.63 and approximately $2,373.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,646.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.10 or 0.06671741 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.12 or 0.01382529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.22 or 0.00361248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00129906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.00 or 0.00592733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.82 or 0.00367802 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00294839 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

