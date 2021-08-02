MIR COIN Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIR COIN has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $40,354.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00100165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00140144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,981.30 or 0.99959318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00849757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

