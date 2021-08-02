Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits Market Capitalization of $229.18 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $229.18 million and approximately $14.86 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00007506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00102482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00138585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,372.98 or 1.00247238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.97 or 0.00847770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

