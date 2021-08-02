Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for about $146.60 or 0.00374565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $25.59 million and $196,430.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00101661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00139664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.20 or 0.99833319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.24 or 0.00848870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 174,586 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

