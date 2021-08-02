Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Capitalization Tops $27.53 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.53 million and $134,165.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $367.62 or 0.00930097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00101951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00138402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,493.93 or 0.99922951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.57 or 0.00843950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,899 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

