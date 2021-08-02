Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.95 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $27.95 million and approximately $229,811.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $372.81 or 0.00955228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00100440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00140025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,854.93 or 0.99556702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.25 or 0.00846186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,976 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

