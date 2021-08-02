Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Hits $19.90

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $22.37 million and approximately $61,720.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for about $19.90 or 0.00050516 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00102848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00139119 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,276.13 or 0.99687793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.73 or 0.00847052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

