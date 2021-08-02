Mirrored iShares Silver Trust 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $36,200.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $31.70 million and $36,200.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for about $24.47 or 0.00063371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00100252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00139081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,650.49 or 1.00077125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.03 or 0.00851962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,295,365 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

