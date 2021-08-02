Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.71 or 0.00060454 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $30.59 million and approximately $3,763.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00102544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00138593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,365.88 or 1.00385532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.10 or 0.00849436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,290,241 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

