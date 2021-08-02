Mirrored Netflix Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33,740.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $27.68 million and $33,740.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $526.76 or 0.01338825 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00102942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00139160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,428.56 or 1.00212559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.74 or 0.00848238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 52,548 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

