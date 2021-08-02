Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for approximately $7.84 or 0.00020114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and $99.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00100404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00139913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,915.19 or 0.99905146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.26 or 0.00847861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.