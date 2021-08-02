Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $50.53 on Major Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $50.53 or 0.00127092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $26.41 million and $28,169.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00103547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00138722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,681.73 or 0.99807971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.15 or 0.00840450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 522,586 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

