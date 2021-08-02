Mist Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.34 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Mist has a market cap of $10.26 million and $15.34 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00060211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.00821170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00090821 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.