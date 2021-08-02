MixMarvel (MIX) Hits One Day Volume of $306,732.00

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $13.25 million and $306,732.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00059807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.93 or 0.00821830 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00090991 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,345,156,872 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.