Mizuho Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $131.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $116.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,375. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

