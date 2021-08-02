Mizuho Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $131.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.
NYSE ABBV traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $116.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,375. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
