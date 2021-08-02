Mizuho Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $230.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.21.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP opened at $209.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.30. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $210.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.