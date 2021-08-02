MKM Partners Upgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Buy

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s previous close.

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Capri by 1,579.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Capri by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 315,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 181,584 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Capri by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,362,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

