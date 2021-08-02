Model N (MODN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Model N (NYSE:MODN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Model N alerts:

NYSE MODN opened at $32.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In related news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,517,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $931,806. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.