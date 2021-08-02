Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is Golden Green Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Golden Green Inc. decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up about 5.3% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $348.78. 287,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,122,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.47. The stock has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $362.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $1,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,316 shares of company stock valued at $75,841,786 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

