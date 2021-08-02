Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $362.70

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $362.70 and last traded at $361.75, with a volume of 1595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $353.60.

Several research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Get Moderna alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $891,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,316 shares of company stock worth $75,841,786. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8.5% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.