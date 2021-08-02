ModiHost Market Cap Reaches $138,020.91 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $138,020.91 and approximately $78.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.92 or 0.00808993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00095155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00040707 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

