Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Update

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,600 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 538,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on MHK. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.87.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $196.40. 25,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.02. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $78.93 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $99,871,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $61,228,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after buying an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

