Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.87.

NYSE:MHK traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,483. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $78.93 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,871,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 467,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

