Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Update

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Data in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Data by 478.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Data in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

MKD stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. Molecular Data has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

