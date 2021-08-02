Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $13.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.66.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $273.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.32. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,617,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

