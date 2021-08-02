Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 633.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

