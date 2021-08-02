Mondelez International, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.26 on Monday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

