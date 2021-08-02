Monero Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.66 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.66 million and $18,820.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.42 or 0.00586680 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

