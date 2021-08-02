MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $1,578.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 229,003,607 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

