Monetha (MTH) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $270,131.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monetha has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00059921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00806367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00094907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00040729 BTC.

About Monetha

MTH is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

