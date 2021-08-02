MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB stock opened at $358.92 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,376 shares of company stock worth $74,508,479 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MDB shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

