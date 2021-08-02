Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $5.20 on Monday, reaching $454.46. 491,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,076. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 108.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $457.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $2,767,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,396,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,663,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.