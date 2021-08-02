Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Monro in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.54. Monro has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Monro by 174.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Monro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

