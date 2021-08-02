Monster Beverage Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,578 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 145% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,276 put options.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,126. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $38,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

