Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Up to $6.98

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $7.31. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 420 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at $687,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth $1,089,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth $906,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth $578,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

